+ taxes & licensing
519-893-1501
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
+ taxes & licensing
1 Owner no accident trade in fantastic condition. Power moonroof. Leather. Heated seats. Remote start. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Lane departure warning with lane assist. Intelligent cruise control. Blind Spot detection.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4