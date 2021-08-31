Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

42,212 KM

Details Description Features

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE Leather Roof

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE Leather Roof

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Contact Seller

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

42,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7584940
  • Stock #: 54508
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV4KW019371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 54508
  • Mileage 42,212 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner no accident trade in fantastic condition. Power moonroof. Leather. Heated seats. Remote start. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Lane departure warning with lane assist. Intelligent cruise control. Blind Spot detection.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
8 speed automatic

