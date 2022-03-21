Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

135,058 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM!

2019 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$32,900

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

135,058KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8944741
  • Stock #: 3301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3301
  • Mileage 135,058 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner

Here comes a well desired Toyota rav4 Limited AWD with all the bells and whistles! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, wireless charger, parking sensors, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, memory seats, cooled seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, premium audio system, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $32,900 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Wireless Charger
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

