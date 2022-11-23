Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

77,923 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

77,923KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9432303
  • Stock #: 3431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3431
  • Mileage 77,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- 3,500 lbs towing capacity

Here comes a very rare and desirable Toyota Rav4 Trail Edition with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by it's only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, wireless charger, two-tone leather interior with upgraded stitching, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, cooled seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, premium audio system, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $35,900 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wireless Charger
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

