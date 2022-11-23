$35,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2019 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9432303
- Stock #: 3431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3431
- Mileage 77,923 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- 3,500 lbs towing capacity
Here comes a very rare and desirable Toyota Rav4 Trail Edition with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by it's only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, wireless charger, two-tone leather interior with upgraded stitching, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, cooled seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, premium audio system, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $35,900 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.