$35,900 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 9 2 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432303

9432303 Stock #: 3431

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3431

Mileage 77,923 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Wireless Charger Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Rear cross traffic alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Lane Departure Alert Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Power Rear Door / Hatch Cooled / Ventilated Seats Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.