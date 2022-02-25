$47,499+ tax & licensing
$47,499
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2019 Toyota Tacoma
Sr5 V6 Trd Sport
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$47,499
+ taxes & licensing
46,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8325495
- Stock #: 54655
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6KX045970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 54655
- Mileage 46,470 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4