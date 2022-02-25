Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

46,470 KM

$47,499

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Sr5 V6 Trd Sport

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$47,499

+ taxes & licensing

46,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8325495
  • Stock #: 54655
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6KX045970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 54655
  • Mileage 46,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Inpecable condition 1 owner off lease. Leather. Standard features include sport tuned shock absorbers, 17” alloy wheels, hood scoop, a premium Display Audio system with 7” screen, integrated Sirius XM Satellite Radio, advanced voice recognition and a navigation system, dual-zone automatic climate control, exterior mirrors with integrated signal lamps, a rear differential lock, all-terrain tires, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, integrated garage door opener, the QI Wireless Charging system for personal electronics, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert safety systems, anti-theft system, power moon roof, and more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

