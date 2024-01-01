$27,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline,3.6L,4MOTION,7 Passengers,Sunroof,Nav,Fog
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Black On Black, Auto, AWD, A/C, Leather, Fully Loaded, Bluetooth, GPS, Sunroof, 7 passengers, Trailer Hitch, Roof Rack, Alloys, Fog Lights, Good Driving Condition, none Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Ontario Car, Must See!!!
if the ad is online then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you,
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Auto Expo Inc.
519-208-0770