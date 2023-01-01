$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! CAR PLAY!
2019 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! CAR PLAY!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
31,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3823
- Mileage 31,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
Here comes a desirable VW Golf Comfortline with ONLY 31,000KM! This spacious hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives like new! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the peppy 1.4L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, heated cloth seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
Here comes a desirable VW Golf Comfortline with ONLY 31,000KM! This spacious hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives like new! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the peppy 1.4L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, heated cloth seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD - LEATHER! 2L! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PAN ROOF! 84,661 KM $20,488 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra SL - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 188,000 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAV - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS! 146,307 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2019 Volkswagen Golf