Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Single owner</span><br><span>- Dealer serviced<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span lang=EN-CA>Here comes a desirable VW Golf Comfortline with ONLY 31,000KM! This spacious hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives like new! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br>Equipped with the peppy 1.4L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, heated cloth seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.</span><br></div><br /><div><br><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2019 Volkswagen Golf

31,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! CAR PLAY!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! CAR PLAY!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10678911
  2. 10678911
  3. 10678911
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
31,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3823
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced


Here comes a desirable VW Golf Comfortline with ONLY 31,000KM! This spacious hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives like new! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the peppy 1.4L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, heated cloth seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD - LEATHER! 2L! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PAN ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD - LEATHER! 2L! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PAN ROOF! 84,661 KM $20,488 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SL - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Nissan Sentra SL - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 188,000 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAV - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAV - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS! 146,307 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf