2019 Volkswagen Golf

8,521 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

COMFORTLINE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

8,521KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7689796
  • Stock #: 2949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2949
  • Mileage 8,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Car Play



Here comes a desirable VW Golf Comfortline with ONLY 8,521KM! This spacious hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives like new! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the peppy 1.4L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, car play, heated cloth seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

