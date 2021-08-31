2019 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Car Play
Here comes a desirable VW Golf Comfortline with ONLY 8,521KM! This spacious hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives like new! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the peppy 1.4L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, car play, heated cloth seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
