2019 Volkswagen Jetta

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline - BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! HTD SEATS!

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline - BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! HTD SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10217823
  2. 10217823
Logo_NoBadges

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10217823
  Stock #: 3681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3681
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Car Play

Here comes a desirable VW Jetta Comfortline with all the right features! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the peppy 1.4L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, heated cloth seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $22,499 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

