$22,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10217823

10217823 Stock #: 3681

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3681

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.