Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

88,917 KM

Details Description Features

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4MOTION AWD *HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4MOTION AWD *HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1699403470
  2. 1699403470
  3. 1699403470
  4. 1699403470
  5. 1699403470
  6. 1699403470
  7. 1699403471
  8. 1699403470
  9. 1699403470
  10. 1699403469
  11. 1699403469
  12. 1699403469
  13. 1699403468
  14. 1699403469
  15. 1699403470
  16. 1699403470
  17. 1699403470
  18. 1699403470
  19. 1699403470
  20. 1699403470
  21. 1699403470
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,917KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638501
  • Stock #: 22850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22850
  • Mileage 88,917 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 39,871 KM
$59,950 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 67,129 KM
$29,950 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 70,456 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory