2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 9 1 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10638501

10638501 Stock #: 22850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 22850

Mileage 88,917 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Automatic Headlights Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.