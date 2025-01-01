$21,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,646KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4372
- Mileage 122,646 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Digital dash
Just landed is a very desirable Volkswagen Tiguan Highline with the R-Line package! This beautiful, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, front assist, cruise control, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, Fender sound system, upgraded R-Line alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$25,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
