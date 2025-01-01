Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Digital dash

Just landed is a very desirable Volkswagen Tiguan Highline with the R-Line package! This beautiful, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, front assist, cruise control, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, Fender sound system, upgraded R-Line alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$25,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

122,646 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,646KM

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Orange
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 4372
  Mileage 122,646 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Digital dash


Just landed is a very desirable Volkswagen Tiguan Highline with the R-Line package! This beautiful, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, front assist, cruise control, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, Fender sound system, upgraded R-Line alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$25,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan