$14,350+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
S l Clean Carfax l No accidents l AWD
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
S l Clean Carfax l No accidents l AWD
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$14,350
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,060 KM
Vehicle Description
Just listed, a clean beautiful Blue exterior, runs and drives great. If you're looking for a stylish, versatile SUV with German-engineered performance and everyday practicality, this 2019 VW Tiguan S checks all the boxes. With modern tech, plenty of space, and a smooth, composed ride, the Tiguan S is an ideal daily driver for anyone who values comfort and confidence on the road.
Turbocharged 2.0L TSI Engine – Peppy and efficient with excellent highway manners
Key Features : Bluetooth l Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto l Rearview Camera Systeml Forward Collision Warning l Autonomous Emergency Braking
Vehicle will be sold with SAFETY CERTIFICATE
Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.
Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!
No gimmicks, straight forward, pressure free, full transparency approach with the objective of making a difficult process easy. We are a family owned business, do not work on commissions, and back all our cars.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing>
519-829-5628