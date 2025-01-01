Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Just listed, a clean beautiful Blue exterior, runs and drives great.  If youre looking for a stylish, versatile SUV with German-engineered performance and everyday practicality, this <strong data-start=309 data-end=329>2019 VW Tiguan S</strong> checks all the boxes. With modern tech, plenty of space, and a smooth, composed ride, the Tiguan S is an ideal daily driver for anyone who values comfort and confidence on the road.</p><p>Turbocharged 2.0L TSI Engine – Peppy and efficient with excellent highway manners</p><p> </p><p>Key Features : Bluetooth l Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto l Rearview Camera Systeml Forward Collision Warning l Autonomous Emergency Braking</p><p>Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE </p><p>Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. </p><p>Extended warrantees sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! </p><p>No gimmicks, straight forward, pressure free, full transparency approach with the objective of making a difficult process easy.  We are a family owned business, do not work on commissions, and back all our cars.  </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

149,060 KM

Details Description Features

$14,350

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

S l Clean Carfax l No accidents l AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13082879

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

S l Clean Carfax l No accidents l AWD

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 13082879
  2. 13082879
  3. 13082879
  4. 13082879
  5. 13082879
  6. 13082879
  7. 13082879
  8. 13082879
  9. 13082879
  10. 13082879
  11. 13082879
  12. 13082879
  13. 13082879
  14. 13082879
  15. 13082879
  16. 13082879
  17. 13082879
  18. 13082879
  19. 13082879
  20. 13082879
Contact Seller

$14,350

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,060KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VV0B7AX5KM116715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Just listed, a clean beautiful Blue exterior, runs and drives great.  If you're looking for a stylish, versatile SUV with German-engineered performance and everyday practicality, this 2019 VW Tiguan S checks all the boxes. With modern tech, plenty of space, and a smooth, composed ride, the Tiguan S is an ideal daily driver for anyone who values comfort and confidence on the road.

Turbocharged 2.0L TSI Engine – Peppy and efficient with excellent highway manners

 

Key Features : Bluetooth l Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto l Rearview Camera Systeml Forward Collision Warning l Autonomous Emergency Braking

Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE 

Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. 

Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! 

No gimmicks, straight forward, pressure free, full transparency approach with the objective of making a difficult process easy.  We are a family owned business, do not work on commissions, and back all our cars.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2013 Kia Soul 2u,One Owner,Auto, A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,2 Key's for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Kia Soul 2u,One Owner,Auto, A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,2 Key's 190,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL, 6 Spd. Manual Transmission, Alloys, for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra GL, 6 Spd. Manual Transmission, Alloys, 135,987 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Focus SE / H.SEATS / BLUETOOTH for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Ford Focus SE / H.SEATS / BLUETOOTH 154,555 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,350

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan