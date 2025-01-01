$30,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Volvo XC60
T6 Inscription AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
2019 Volvo XC60
T6 Inscription AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,161KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4392
- Mileage 90,161 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Highly optioned
Just landed is a beautiful Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription with ALL the options! This elegant, 5 passenger SUV is in excellent condition and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, AWD, automatic transmission, 5 passenger seating, navigation system, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, 360 camera, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, pro pilot assist, adaptive cruise control, cross traffic alert, park assist, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, upgraded alloys, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
$30,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
31,398 PLUS HST &LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Highly optioned
Just landed is a beautiful Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription with ALL the options! This elegant, 5 passenger SUV is in excellent condition and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, AWD, automatic transmission, 5 passenger seating, navigation system, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, 360 camera, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, pro pilot assist, adaptive cruise control, cross traffic alert, park assist, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, upgraded alloys, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
$30,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
31,398 PLUS HST &LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 62,239 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Touring - LTHR! NAV! HUD! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 55,604 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Coupe - Z51 PKG! GT2 SEATS! TRANSPARENT ROOF! 16,800 KM $89,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2019 Volvo XC60