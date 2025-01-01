$21,499+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura ILX
Premium,Certified,Low Km's,Sunroof,Ontario Car,,,
2020 Acura ILX
Premium,Certified,Low Km's,Sunroof,Ontario Car,,,
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$21,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Acura ILX is a sleek and stylish sedan that offers a blend of comfort and performance. With its crisp white exterior and luxurious black interior, this ILX is sure to turn heads. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and efficient ride. The ILX also boasts a range of advanced features that enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. With only 26,000 km on the odometer, this ILX is practically brand new and ready to hit the road.
At Auto Expo Inc., we're confident you'll love this 2020 Acura ILX. Its meticulously maintained condition and wealth of features make it a great choice for discerning drivers who demand the best. Here are five features that really stand out:
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
- Leather Seats: Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury with plush leather seating throughout the cabin.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy a panoramic view of the world with the convenience of a power sunroof.
- Blind Spot Monitor: This safety feature provides extra peace of mind by alerting you to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Push Button Start: Enjoy effortless ignition with the simple press of a button.
If you're looking for a sophisticated and well-equipped sedan that's in pristine condition, look no further than this 2020 Acura ILX at Auto Expo Inc.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.
Email Auto Expo Inc.
Auto Expo Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-208-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770