This 2020 Acura ILX is a sleek and stylish sedan that offers a blend of comfort and performance. With its crisp white exterior and luxurious black interior, this ILX is sure to turn heads. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and efficient ride. The ILX also boasts a range of advanced features that enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. With only 26,000 km on the odometer, this ILX is practically brand new and ready to hit the road.

At Auto Expo Inc., were confident youll love this 2020 Acura ILX. Its meticulously maintained condition and wealth of features make it a great choice for discerning drivers who demand the best. Here are five features that really stand out:

Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
Leather Seats: Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury with plush leather seating throughout the cabin.
Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy a panoramic view of the world with the convenience of a power sunroof.
Blind Spot Monitor: This safety feature provides extra peace of mind by alerting you to vehicles in your blind spot.
Push Button Start: Enjoy effortless ignition with the simple press of a button.

If youre looking for a sophisticated and well-equipped sedan thats in pristine condition, look no further than this 2020 Acura ILX at Auto Expo Inc.

2020 Acura ILX

26,000 KM

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 19UDE2F78LA800628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

