2020 Acura RDX

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:<br></span><span>- Accident free<br></span><span>- Single owner<br></span><span>- Low mileage<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Just landed is a beautiful Acura RDX Tech package with only 25,000km! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Dealer maintained by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, ELS audio system, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, xenon lights, and much more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C<br></span><span>$34,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$35,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a><span> </span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div>

2020 Acura RDX

24,578 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Acura RDX

TECH PKG SH-AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Acura RDX

TECH PKG SH-AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,578KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4193
  • Mileage 24,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Low mileage


Just landed is a beautiful Acura RDX Tech package with only 25,000km! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Dealer maintained by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, ELS audio system, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$34,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$35,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START! 40,695 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Outback Touring W/Eye Sight - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Subaru Outback Touring W/Eye Sight - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 137,119 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 GT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA6 GT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 100,373 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2020 Acura RDX