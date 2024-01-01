Menu
Ibis White 2020 Audi Q3 45 Komfort quattro quattro 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro 10 Speakers, 3.533 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Advanced Key, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MMI Radio Plus w/SIRIUS Satellite, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 7J x 18 5-Twin Spoke Design. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2020 Audi Q3

31,118 KM

2020 Audi Q3

45 Komfort LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF

2020 Audi Q3

45 Komfort LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

Used
31,118KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1AECF37L1005231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24V4710A
  • Mileage 31,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Ibis White 2020 Audi Q3 45 Komfort quattro quattro 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro 10 Speakers, 3.533 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Advanced Key, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MMI Radio Plus w/SIRIUS Satellite, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 7J x 18" 5-Twin Spoke Design.

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Premium Pre-Owned Vehicle



Up to 5 Model Years Old With Max 20,000km Average Per Year



Under $5,000 in Carfax Claims Full Vehicle Polish, Major Dents, Dings and Scratches Removed



3-Day Exchange*



Provincial Safety Inspection Sheet



90-Day Sirius XM Trial*



Tires at 6mm or More



Brakes at 6mm or More



60-Day Warranty on Electronics



90-Day Warranty on Safety Related Items



20,000 Ford Pass Points*



Free Delivery Within 50km 2 Keys



Resolvable Recalls Completed

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

