Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size:14px;><span style=font-family:times new roman,times,serif;>This 2020 BMW X1 has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents and is also a Canadian (Ontario) vehicle.<br /> <br />Why buy from us?<br /> <br />Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2022 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honoured to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 1400 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.<br /> <br />Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please call us at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full inventory list and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.<br /> <br />*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*</span></span></div>

2020 BMW X1

43,506 KM

Details Description

$27,962

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 BMW X1

X DRIVE | NAV | PANO | LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW X1

X DRIVE | NAV | PANO | LEATHER

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

  1. 11485964
  2. 11485964
  3. 11485964
  4. 11485964
  5. 11485964
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,962

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,506KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXJG9C03L5R48807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R488070
  • Mileage 43,506 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 BMW X1 has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents and is also a Canadian (Ontario) vehicle.
 
Why buy from us?
 
Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2022 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honoured to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 1400 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
 
Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please call us at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full inventory list and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.
 
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Used 2020 BMW X1 X DRIVE | NAV | PANO | LEATHER for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 BMW X1 X DRIVE | NAV | PANO | LEATHER 43,506 KM $27,962 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla LE | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH 109,363 KM $16,962 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED | BLIND SPOT | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED | BLIND SPOT | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS 35,420 KM $24,963 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-772-XXXX

(click to show)

519-772-3040

Alternate Numbers
1-800-894-9333
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,962

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

Contact Seller
2020 BMW X1