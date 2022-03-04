Menu
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

7,283 KM

Details Description Features

$119,500

+ tax & licensing
Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Stringray Coupe 490HP *PADDLE SHIFT*

Location

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7,283KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8545760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 7,283 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 7,000 KM! LOCAL ONE OWNER MID-ENGINE C8 CORVETTE STRINGRAY - LIKE BRAND NEW! REMOVEABLE TARGA ROOF! 6.2L V8 490HP - PADDLE SHIFTERS - LEATHER - BOSE - ANDRIOD AUTO - APPLE CARPLAY.

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Targa Roof

