2020 Chevrolet Express

26,134 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

2020 Chevrolet Express

2020 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Extended | 155" | Reverse Camera | Power Windows & Locks

2020 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Extended | 155" | Reverse Camera | Power Windows & Locks

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

353 Manitou Drive, Unit 2, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L5

519-744-3306

26,134KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6534420
  • Stock #: L1186341
  • VIN: 1GCWGBFP4L1186341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # L1186341
  • Mileage 26,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Back up Camera, AM/FM Radio, A/C, Power Mirrors,  Power Windows & Locks,

FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2020 Chevrolet Express 2500 Extended Cargo is in EXCELLENT Condition. The vehicle was previously used as a daily rental vehicle.

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 95 years!!!

Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

353 Manitou Drive, Unit 2, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L5

