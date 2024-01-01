$28,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Reg Cab,Work Truck,Bluetooth,Backup Camera
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, AWD, 8 Feet Box, Super Low Km's, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Certified, Local Truck, Clean Carfax, No Accident, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Power Air Lift, Tonneau cover, 2 Set of Key's, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
519-208-0770