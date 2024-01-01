Menu
Auto, A/C, AWD, 8 Feet Box, Super Low Kms, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Certified, Local Truck, Clean Carfax, No Accident, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Power Air Lift, Tonneau cover, 2 Set of Keys, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

73,000 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Reg Cab,Work Truck,Bluetooth,Backup Camera

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Reg Cab,Work Truck,Bluetooth,Backup Camera

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Good Condition
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500