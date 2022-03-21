2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,990 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 6 4 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8898964

8898964 Stock #: 22361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,647 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Running Boards Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Dual Climate Controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Bed Liner

