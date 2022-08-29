Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

49,647 KM

$55,880

$55,880
49,647 KM

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

LT Z71 Crew Cab 4x4 *SUNROOF*

LT Z71 Crew Cab 4x4 *SUNROOF*

Location

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used

49,647KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9240130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,647 KM

Vehicle Description

DURAMAX DIESEL! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, TOW MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, LOADED!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bed Liner

519-895-0886
