2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

75,353 KM

Details Description Features

$36,950

+ tax & licensing
$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS*

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

75,353KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 75,353 KM

Vehicle Description

HUGE SELECTION OF MINIVANS! OVER 10 IN STOCK TO CHOOSE FROM!LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR A/C & HEAT, STOW N GO SEATING, LOADED!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. Previous daily rental.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Tailgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

