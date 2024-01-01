Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

80,393 KM

$29,498

+ tax & licensing
SE | Rear Camera | Sto N' Go Seating

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

80,393KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBGXLR211408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ADS-306
  • Mileage 80,393 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!!
Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, AM/FM/CD Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Sto N Go Seating

FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is in Exceptional Condition!

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-XXXX

519-744-3306

