2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! PWR DOORS/TRUNK
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
90,774KM
Used
- Stock #: 3497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- Factory remote start
- Stow N Go
- 7 passenger seating
Here comes a desirable Dodge Grand Caravan GT with all the right features! This spacious mini van is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine with econ mode, 7 passenger seating, automatic transmission, back-up camera, remote start, upgraded alloys, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Stow N Go, power sliding doors, power trunk, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, touch screen, rear climate control, cruise control, A/C, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Certified!Carfax AvailableExtended Warranty Available!Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C$28,900 PLUS HST & LIC
* Previous daily rental *
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
