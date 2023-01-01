Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

138,097 KM

Details Description

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Bluetooth | Sat Radio | Stow N' Go Seats | Back Up Camera

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Bluetooth | Sat Radio | Stow N' Go Seats | Back Up Camera

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

Logo_NoBadges

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

138,097KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9761185
  • Stock #: ADS-271
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5LR155426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ADS-271
  • Mileage 138,097 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL, Satellite Radio, Back up Camera, Keyless Entry, AM/FM/CD/AUX Radio, A/C, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Windows & Locks,
Fully serviced and certified with NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, NEW SPARK PLUGS and all maintenance up to date
FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is in EXCELLENT Condition.

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 97 years!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

