2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
86,791KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9769990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 86,791 KM
Vehicle Description
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. Previous daily rental.
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Tailgate
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Comfort
Dual Climate Controls
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
