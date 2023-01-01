$29,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2020 Ford Escape
SEL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10392075
- Stock #: 3721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3721
- Mileage 31,947 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Well optioned
Here comes a very desirable Ford Escape SEL AWD with ALL the right features! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L 3 cylinder EcoBoost engine, AWD, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, factory remote start, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, touch screen, two-tone leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, upgraded alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, alarm, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$29,500 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.