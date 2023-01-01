Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

31,947 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10392075
  2. 10392075
  3. 10392075
  4. 10392075
  5. 10392075
  6. 10392075
  7. 10392075
  8. 10392075
  9. 10392075
  10. 10392075
  11. 10392075
  12. 10392075
  13. 10392075
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
31,947KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10392075
  • Stock #: 3721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3721
  • Mileage 31,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned


Here comes a very desirable Ford Escape SEL AWD with ALL the right features! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L 3 cylinder EcoBoost engine, AWD, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, factory remote start, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, touch screen, two-tone leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, upgraded alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, alarm, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$29,500 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2017 Honda CR-V EX A...
 140,015 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 145,576 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX-...
 104,860 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory