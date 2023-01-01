Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

75,728 KM

Details Description Features

$26,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD *NAVIGATION-HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD *NAVIGATION-HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1699402535
  2. 1699402535
  3. 1699402535
  4. 1699402535
  5. 1699402535
  6. 1699402535
  7. 1699402535
  8. 1699402535
  9. 1699402538
  10. 1699402534
  11. 1699402534
  12. 1699402534
  13. 1699402534
  14. 1699402534
  15. 1699402540
  16. 1699402533
  17. 1699402535
  18. 1699402535
  19. 1699402538
  20. 1699402540
  21. 1699402535
  22. 1699402535
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,728KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638498
  • Stock #: 22773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22773
  • Mileage 75,728 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!
Ford Co-Pilot360 includes Pre-Collision Assist with Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, Auto High Beams, and MORE!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Pre-Collision Assistant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 88,917 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SE ...
 75,728 KM
$26,950 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 95,627 KM
$23,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory