Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED! <br /></span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>Ford Co-Pilot360 includes Pre-Collision Assist with Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, Auto High Beams, and MORE! <br /><br />No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. </span><br /><br /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.<br /></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! </span></pre>

2020 Ford Escape

75,728 KM

Details Description Features

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD *NAVIGATION-HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD *NAVIGATION-HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1706564906
  2. 1706564906
  3. 1706564905
  4. 1706564905
  5. 1706564906
  6. 1706564905
  7. 1706564906
  8. 1706564906
  9. 1706564905
  10. 1706564904
  11. 1706564904
  12. 1706564905
  13. 1706564904
  14. 1706564905
  15. 1706564905
  16. 1706564904
  17. 1706564905
  18. 1706564905
  19. 1706564905
  20. 1706564905
  21. 1706564905
  22. 1706564906
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,728KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 75,728 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!
Ford Co-Pilot360 includes Pre-Collision Assist with Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, Auto High Beams, and MORE!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Pre-Collision Assistant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Crew Cab 4x4 79,569 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab 4X4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab 4X4 96,941 KM $38,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box 21,891 KM $34,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape