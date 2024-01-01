Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned SEL model

Here comes a very desirable Ford Escape SEL AWD with ALL the right features! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, AWD, automatic transmission, panoramic sunroof, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, factory remote start, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, touch screen, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, upgraded alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, alarm, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$21,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$21,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

2020 Ford Escape

89,925 KM

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SEL 2.0L AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,925KM

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4268
  • Mileage 89,925 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned SEL model


Here comes a very desirable Ford Escape SEL AWD with ALL the right features! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, AWD, automatic transmission, panoramic sunroof, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, factory remote start, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, touch screen, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, upgraded alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, alarm, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$21,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$21,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

