$28,950+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
HYBRID TITANIUM AWD *LEATHER-NAVIGATION*
2020 Ford Escape
HYBRID TITANIUM AWD *LEATHER-NAVIGATION*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,488KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23407
- Mileage 34,488 KM
Vehicle Description
HYBRID! LEATHER, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, POWER TAILGATE, LOADED!
Ford Co-Pilot360 includes Blind Spot Information System, Pre-Collision Assist with Emergency Braking, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, Auto High Beams, and MORE!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Comfort
Dual Climate Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Pre-Collision Assistant
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
2020 Ford Escape