2020 Ford Escape

39,778 KM

$39,880

+ tax & licensing
$39,880

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium HYBRID AWD *LEATHER-NAVIGATION*

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium HYBRID AWD *LEATHER-NAVIGATION*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,880

+ taxes & licensing

39,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8604866
  Stock #: 218566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 218566
  • Mileage 39,778 KM

Vehicle Description

HYBRID! NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED! Ford Co-Pilot360 includes Pre-Collision Assist with Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, Active Park Assist 2.0, Adaptive Cruise Control, Evasive Steering Assist, Lane Keeping System, Auto High Beams, and MORE! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. Previous daily rental.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Dual Climate Controls
Balance of Factory Warranty
Power Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

