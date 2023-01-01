Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

34,758 KM

Details Description Features

$52,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat 502A | SPORT PACKAGE | MOONROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat 502A | SPORT PACKAGE | MOONROOF

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 10335822
  2. 10335822
  3. 10335822
  4. 10335822
  5. 10335822
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10335822
  • Stock #: 169380
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP5LKF49914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,758 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

4WD, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: Sirius, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Engine Oil Cooler, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Fog Lamps, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Painted, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Lariat 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Magnetic Metallic


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

2022 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 23,059 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lari...
 136,911 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lari...
 34,758 KM
$52,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory