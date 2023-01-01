$52,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-576-7000
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat 502A | SPORT PACKAGE | MOONROOF
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10335822
- Stock #: 169380
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP5LKF49914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,758 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
4WD, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: Sirius, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Engine Oil Cooler, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Fog Lamps, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Painted, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Lariat 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Magnetic Metallic
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.