Oxford White 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 2.7L | SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE | 4WD | NAVI | 2.7L | SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE | 4WD | NAVI | 4D SuperCrew 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # HOP4730A
  • Mileage 75,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Oxford White 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 2.7L | SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE | 4WD | NAVI | 2.7L | SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE | 4WD | NAVI | 4D SuperCrew 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

