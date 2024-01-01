$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
Used
75,474KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP6LKF49923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # HOP4730A
- Mileage 75,474 KM
Vehicle Description
Oxford White 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 2.7L | SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE | 4WD | NAVI | 2.7L | SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE | 4WD | NAVI | 4D SuperCrew 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
