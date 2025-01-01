Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>HANDICAP MOBILITY TRANSFER SEAT! ***SEE PHOTOS*** DECKED BOX STORAGE DRAWER SYSTEM! FIBERGLASS TRUCK CAP!<br /></span><br /><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! </span></pre>

2020 Ford F-150

98,201 KM

Details Description Features

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT Super Cab 4x4 *HANDICAP MOBILITY SEAT*

Watch This Vehicle
12726405

2020 Ford F-150

XLT Super Cab 4x4 *HANDICAP MOBILITY SEAT*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1751912996231
  2. 1751912996735
  3. 1751912997164
  4. 1751912997625
  5. 1751912998058
  6. 1751912998537
  7. 1751912999040
  8. 1751912999469
  9. 1751913000019
  10. 1751913000512
  11. 1751913000967
  12. 1751913001454
  13. 1751913001930
  14. 1751913002438
  15. 1751913002941
  16. 1751913003415
  17. 1751913003876
  18. 1751913004353
  19. 1751913004825
  20. 1751913005314
  21. 1751913005789
  22. 1751913006286
  23. 1751913006738
  24. 1751913007199
  25. 1751913007646
  26. 1751913008166
  27. 1751913008619
  28. 1751913009097
  29. 1751913009528
  30. 1751913009993
  31. 1751913010482
  32. 1751913010901
  33. 1751913011336
  34. 1751913011766
  35. 1751913012229
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,201KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23372
  • Mileage 98,201 KM

Vehicle Description

HANDICAP MOBILITY TRANSFER SEAT! ***SEE PHOTOS*** "DECKED" BOX STORAGE DRAWER SYSTEM! FIBERGLASS TRUCK CAP!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van 22,496 KM $41,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo 22,496 KM $41,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van Medium Roof 148
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van Medium Roof 148" WB Cargo 53,517 KM $45,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2020 Ford F-150