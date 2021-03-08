Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

11,583 KM

Details

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Ranger

XLT 301A | 2.3L | SYNC 3 | REAR CAMERA

2020 Ford Ranger

XLT 301A | 2.3L | SYNC 3 | REAR CAMERA

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

11,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6645194
  Stock #: D100670A
  VIN: 1FTER4FH2LLA22293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,583 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


XLT 4WD EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic

4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Folding Sideview Mirrors w/Power Glass, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6-Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Aluminum.



Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
  • Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
  • Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
  • Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription
  • Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
  • Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

