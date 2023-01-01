Menu
2020 Ford Transit

85,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

2020 Ford Transit

2020 Ford Transit

MID ROOF

2020 Ford Transit

MID ROOF

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9738733
  • VIN: 1FTBR1C85LKA53680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

numerous to choose from - owned and serviced by Jamieson's from new

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
REVERS SENSING SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

