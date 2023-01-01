$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit
MID ROOF
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
85,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9738733
- VIN: 1FTBR1C85LKA53680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
numerous to choose from - owned and serviced by Jamieson's from new
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
REVERS SENSING SYSTEM
