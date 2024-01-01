Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>ONLY 60,000 KM! BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER GROUP, READY FOR WORK!<br /><br />No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2020 GMC Savana

60,253 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1706314181
  2. 1706314181
  3. 1706314181
  4. 1706314181
  5. 1706314181
  6. 1706314181
  7. 1706314181
  8. 1706314181
  9. 1706314181
  10. 1706314181
  11. 1706314180
  12. 1706314180
  13. 1706314180
  14. 1706314181
  15. 1706314180
  16. 1706314181
  17. 1706314179
  18. 1706314181
  19. 1706314181
  20. 1706314182
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,253KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 229255
  • Mileage 60,253 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 60,000 KM! BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER GROUP, READY FOR WORK!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Running Boards
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van 36,584 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo 36,584 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van 55,938 KM $39,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Savana