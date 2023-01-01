Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Savana 2500

55,814 KM

Details Description Features

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Savana 2500

2020 GMC Savana 2500

Cargo *8 IN STOCK*

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Savana 2500

Cargo *8 IN STOCK*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1696289688
  2. 1696289719
  3. 1696289715
  4. 1696289715
  5. 1696289716
  6. 1696289716
  7. 1696289716
  8. 1696289716
  9. 1696289716
  10. 1696289716
  11. 1696289717
  12. 1696289717
  13. 1696289717
  14. 1696289717
  15. 1696289717
  16. 1696289718
  17. 1696289718
  18. 1696289718
  19. 1696289718
  20. 1696289718
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,814KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10497456
  • Stock #: 22758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22758
  • Mileage 55,814 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 55,000 KM! BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER GROUP, READY FOR WORK!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. Previous daily rental.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Running Boards
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 144,831 KM
$17,950 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 79,805 KM
$25,980 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 84,971 KM
$26,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory