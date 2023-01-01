2020 GMC Savana 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9848432

9848432 Stock #: 22632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 59,495 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Running Boards Automatic Headlights Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty

