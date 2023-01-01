$42,950+ tax & licensing
$42,950
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2020 GMC Savana 2500
Cargo
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
59,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9848432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 22632
- Mileage 59,495 KM
Vehicle Description
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4