Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>***WE HAVE 6 IN STOCK!*** EXTENDED WHEELBASE! BACK-UP CAMERA! READY FOR WORK!<br><br>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van

146,361 KM

Details Description Features

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van

3500 Cargo 155" EXTENDED

Watch This Vehicle
13327733

2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van

3500 Cargo 155" EXTENDED

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1765928488
  2. 1765928490
  3. 1765928488
  4. 1765928488
  5. 1765928488
  6. 1765928488
  7. 1765928489
  8. 1765928489
  9. 1765928489
  10. 1765928489
  11. 1765928489
  12. 1765928489
  13. 1765928489
  14. 1765928489
  15. 1765928490
  16. 1765928490
  17. 1765928490
  18. 1765928490
  19. 1765928490
  20. 1765928490
  21. 1765928490
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,361KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 146,361 KM

Vehicle Description

***WE HAVE 6 IN STOCK!*** EXTENDED WHEELBASE! BACK-UP CAMERA! READY FOR WORK!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID LE AWD *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID LE AWD *HEATED SEATS* 89,772 KM $36,950 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4 99,768 KM $24,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus NX 250 AWD *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Lexus NX 250 AWD *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS* 69,872 KM $39,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van