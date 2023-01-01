Menu
2020 Hino 338

101,000 KM

Details

$99,995

+ tax & licensing
$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

2020 Hino 338

2020 Hino 338

AUTO/HYDRAULIC BRAKES/24'/POWERTAILGATE

2020 Hino 338

AUTO/HYDRAULIC BRAKES/24'/POWERTAILGATE

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9759793
  • VIN: 2AYNF8JV4L3S10152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Straight Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-XXXX

519-741-9280

519-577-5617
