$24,950+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Accord
LX *HEATED SEATS*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,156KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,156 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!
Honda Sensing Technologies include: Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and MORE!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Comfort
Dual Climate Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Security
Automatic High Beams
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
