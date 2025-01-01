Menu
2020 Honda Civic

64,476 KM

Details

$24,964

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

TOURING | NO ACCIDENTS | NAV | LEATHER

13177760

2020 Honda Civic

TOURING | NO ACCIDENTS | NAV | LEATHER

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,964

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,476KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F9XLH103182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # G103182
  • Mileage 64,476 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040

