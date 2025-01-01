$24,964+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Honda Civic
TOURING | NO ACCIDENTS | NAV | LEATHER
2020 Honda Civic
TOURING | NO ACCIDENTS | NAV | LEATHER
Location
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,964
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,476KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F9XLH103182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # G103182
- Mileage 64,476 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
2021 Honda Civic EX | NO ACCIDENTS | SUNROOF | LANE WATCH 180,159 KM $18,963 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X5 xDrive | DIESEL | AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!! (SAFETY NOT INC) 296,094 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
2004 BMW 745i 4.0L xDrive | AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!! (SAFETY NOT INC) 210,488 KM $3,492 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-772-XXXX(click to show)
519-772-3040
Alternate Numbers1-800-894-9333
$24,964
+ taxes & licensing>
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
519-772-3040
2020 Honda Civic