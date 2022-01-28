$24,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2020 Honda Civic
LX Sedan - HONDA SENSING! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$24,999
- Listing ID: 8263293
- Stock #: 3090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Honda sensing
Here comes another Honda Civic LX with the Honda Sensing package! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, Android Auto/ Apple car play, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
* previous daily rental *
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $24,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
