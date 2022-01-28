2020 Honda Civic

$24,999 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 6 2 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Stock #: 3090

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,624 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio

