Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

55,420 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

  1. 9223816
  2. 9223816
  3. 9223816
  4. 9223816
  5. 9223816
  6. 9223816
  7. 9223816
  8. 9223816
  9. 9223816
  10. 9223816
  11. 9223816
  12. 9223816
  13. 9223816
  14. 9223816
  15. 9223816
  16. 9223816
  17. 9223816
  18. 9223816
  19. 9223816
  20. 9223816
  21. 9223816
  22. 9223816
  23. 9223816
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,420KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9223816
  • Stock #: 031082
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53LH031082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 55,420 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

2018 Subaru Outback ...
 93,017 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 108,495 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 99,565 KM
$25,983 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

Call Dealer

519-772-XXXX

(click to show)

519-772-3040

Alternate Numbers
1-800-894-9333
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory