Menu
Account
Sign In
?? 2020 Honda CR-V Sport | Silver Exterior Color: Silver Interior: Black Cloth / Sport Trim Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Drivetrain: AWD ?? Key Features & Highlights AWD for confident all-weather driving Honda Sensing® Safety Suite including Collision Mitigation Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Remote engine start Hands-free power tailgate LED headlights and daytime running lights Sport trim accents inside and out ?? Comfort & Convenience Sport cloth seats with contrast stitching Dual-zone automatic climate control Heated front seats Multi-angle rearview camera Smart Entry with push-button start ?? Connectivity Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming USB charging ports SiriusXM® satellite radio ? Why Choose This CR-V Sport? Turbocharged engine offers excellent balance of power and fuel efficiency AWD and advanced safety tech for peace of mind Stylish silver exterior with sporty interior details

2020 Honda CR-V

60,181 KM

Details Description Features

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12563363

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 12563363
  2. 12563363
  3. 12563363
  4. 12563363
  5. 12563363
  6. 12563363
  7. 12563363
  8. 12563363
  9. 12563363
Contact Seller

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,181KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H44LH240958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,181 KM

Vehicle Description

?? 2020 Honda CR-V Sport | Silver
Exterior Color: Silver
Interior: Black Cloth / Sport Trim
Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
Drivetrain: AWD

?? Key Features & Highlights

AWD for confident all-weather driving

Honda Sensing® Safety Suite including Collision Mitigation Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist

7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Remote engine start

Hands-free power tailgate

LED headlights and daytime running lights

Sport trim accents inside and out

?? Comfort & Convenience
Sport cloth seats with contrast stitching

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Heated front seats

Multi-angle rearview camera

Smart Entry with push-button start

?? Connectivity
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

USB charging ports

SiriusXM® satellite radio

? Why Choose This CR-V Sport?
Turbocharged engine offers excellent balance of power and fuel efficiency

AWD and advanced safety tech for peace of mind

Stylish silver exterior with sporty interior details

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude | One Owner | No Accidents for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude | One Owner | No Accidents 112,648 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline | Wireless Charger | Heated Front Seats for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline | Wireless Charger | Heated Front Seats 49,895 KM $41,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend | No Accidents | Apple Carplay for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend | No Accidents | Apple Carplay 87,384 KM $30,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2020 Honda CR-V