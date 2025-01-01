$33,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$33,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,181 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2020 Honda CR-V Sport | Silver
Exterior Color: Silver
Interior: Black Cloth / Sport Trim
Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
Drivetrain: AWD
?? Key Features & Highlights
AWD for confident all-weather driving
Honda Sensing® Safety Suite including Collision Mitigation Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist
7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote engine start
Hands-free power tailgate
LED headlights and daytime running lights
Sport trim accents inside and out
?? Comfort & Convenience
Sport cloth seats with contrast stitching
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Heated front seats
Multi-angle rearview camera
Smart Entry with push-button start
?? Connectivity
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
USB charging ports
SiriusXM® satellite radio
? Why Choose This CR-V Sport?
Turbocharged engine offers excellent balance of power and fuel efficiency
AWD and advanced safety tech for peace of mind
Stylish silver exterior with sporty interior details
