Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Accent

39,084 KM

Details Description Features

$23,379

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,379

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Accent

2020 Hyundai Accent

Ultimate ULTIMATE | AUTO | AC | SUNROOF |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Accent

Ultimate ULTIMATE | AUTO | AC | SUNROOF |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 10416216
  2. 10416216
  3. 10416216
  4. 10416216
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,379

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,084KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10416216
  • Stock #: 62865A
  • VIN: 3KPC35A6XLE100798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,084 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, Black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

ULTIMATE PACKAGE | AUTO | AC | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | I4 FWD IVT
Admiral Blue Pearl



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

2015 Nissan Versa No...
 95,615 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 72,422 KM
$30,887 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 80,750 KM
$23,616 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory