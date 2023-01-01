Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

74,260 KM

$23,982

+ tax & licensing
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

PREFERRED | BLIND SPOT | ALLOYS | HEATED STEERING

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

74,260KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10455354
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

This 2020 Hyundai Elantra has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents and is a Canadian (Ontario) lease return vehicle with service records. High-value options included with this vehicle are; blind spot indicators, heated steering wheel, app connect (apple car paly / android auto), xenon headlights, back up camera, touchscreen, heated seats, multifunction steering wheel, 16” alloy rims and fog lights, offering immense value.
 
A used set of tires is also available for purchase, please ask your sales representative for pricing.
 
Why buy from us?
 
Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2022 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honoured to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 1400 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
 
Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please call us at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full inventory list and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.
 
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-XXXX

519-772-3040

1-800-894-9333
